Domestic dispute in El Paso’s Lower Valley ends with 1 person hospitalized

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a domestic dispute between a couple which resulted in one person being taken to the hospital early Friday morning.

A spokesman for the police department said it happened on the 7900 block of San Jose Rd. in the Lower Valley. That's right by Fire Station 18.

Police said the victim was stabbed, but they did not provide any information on the severity of injuries. It's unclear what caused the dispute.

Stick with ABC-7 for updates.