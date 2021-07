Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are investigating a shooting in central El Paso which sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Monday on the 3900 block of Pierce Avenue.

An emergency dispatcher told ABC-7 the police department's Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out to the scene.

No arrests have been made yet.

