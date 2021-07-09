Several people displaced after northeast El Paso apartment complex fire

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a large blaze in northeast El Paso early Friday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on the 8700 of Dyer Street.

A spokesman for the fire department said it took a crew of 54 firefighters about 40 minutes to contain the fire. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Department also said 12 apartment units were affected by the blaze, which has led to 10 residents being displaced. They're now being helped out by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.