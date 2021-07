Top Stories

EL PASO -- One man has been taken to the hospital early Thursday after being stabbed in Central El Paso, according to police.

Officials say the incident took place at around 1 a.m. on the 3600 block of Lincoln Ave.

Officials have not said how serious the man's injuries are, nor what led to the stabbing. Police say there have not been any arrests made at this point.

This is a developing story and we'll update you as we learn new information.