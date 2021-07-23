Fire destroys west El Paso home; 2 hospitalized

Top Stories

EL PASO -- Two people have been hospitalized after a late night blaze churned a home in west El Paso, according to Fire officials.

One person suffered serious injuries and a second suffered only minor injuries from smoke inhalation. At this time Fire officials believe they were the only two persons inside the home when the fire took place.

The blaze took place in the 6000 block of Fandango Place near North Mesa Street and Sunland Park Drive in West El Paso, shortly before midnight on Thursday.

Fire officials say they're still trying to find out what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and more details will be posted here as we learn more.