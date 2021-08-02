Top infectious disease specialist in El Paso recommends students wear masks as they head back to classroom

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of El Paso's top infectious disease experts is recommending that students pack their face masks in backpacks as they head back to school.

Dr. Ogechika Alozie spoke about back-to-school safety on Monday's edition of Good Morning El Paso.

He said he's concerned about the high-transmissibility of the Delta Variant.

"I think we're going to get into a stress test. Putting all these kids back to school -- the Delta variant is more transmissible -- it's going to be a lot more different," Dr. Alozie said. "If you would've asked me this a few months ago, I was a pretty strong proponent of kids not having to wear masks in school -- the Delta Variant has changed all of that. I think parents that are concerned about their kids and spread -- wear the mask."

Dr. Alozie also said he understands that parents are concerned about sending kids back, but believes that it's crucial for students to be back in the classroom.

"If you have a child above 12, I think it's fair to get them vaccinated. It protects them against the Delta Variant that's a lot more contagious. If you have a (child) under 12, obviously, they can't get the vaccine. Protect them where you can. I think, however, it's important for these kids to go to school and get the learning that they may have been denied last year."

