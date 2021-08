Top Stories

TOKYO, Japan -- Former UTEP sprinter Emmanuel Korir took home the gold medal in the 800m race Wednesday morning.

Korir is representing Kenya in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He finished with a time of 1:45.06.

Korir has achieved greatness in the 800m before, having won the indoor (1:47.48) and outdoor (1:45.03) NCAA championship in the 800m run with UTEP in 2017.