Fort Bliss reportedly set to house evacuated Afghan refugees

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Fort Bliss is among two U.S. military bases that are set to be used by the Defense Department to house thousands of evacuated Afghan refugees, according to a report late Sunday night by Fox News.

The other installation to be utilized, according to Fox News, will be Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

A Fox News correspondent said Pentagon officials confirmed preparations at the two facilities were underway.

“We want to have capacity to get up to several thousand immediately, and want to be prepared for potential of tens of thousands,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby was quoted as saying. “Bliss and McCoy have capability right now – what’s advantageous is with a bit of work, it could increase in short order.”

Fox News reported it had obtained documents outlining plans by defense officials to eventually relocate as many as 30,000 fleeing Afghanis to the U.S.