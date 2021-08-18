WATCH: Biden talks on booster shots, nursing home mandate

Top Stories

WASHINGTON , DC — President Biden was delivering remarks Wednesday afternoon in a White House address on the federal government's Covid-19 response.

His administration has announced plans to dispense Covid-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging Delta variant.

The plan calls for booster doses eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The booster doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

The Biden administration will also require that nursing home staffs are vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

The new mandate, in the form of a regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month.