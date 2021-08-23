UTEP kicks off fall semester, new campus traditions for students

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas -- After more than 16 months, UTEP is opening to full capacity, welcoming back thousands of students for the fall semester on Monday.

It will be the first time many from the class of 2021 and the class of 2020 will be stepping foot on the UTEP campus, including sophomore Zoe Andritsos.

"I think in the beginning, it was it was a challenge, but I think I was aware that there was something much bigger going on, you know, there was a pandemic, and that the most important (thing) was to be safe," Andritsos said.

Andtrisos said she appreaciates her professors efforts during the last year, and was still able to find ways to join organizations that met via zoom.

She said, however, she is ready to be on-campus.

UTEP's Dean of Students, Dr. Catie McCorry Andalis, told ABC-7 the goal this year is to engange with students.

The university will be hosting nearly 50 events up until Sept. 4 to help students transition back to on-campus life, including old favorites like Minerpalooza, and a new tradition, Texas Western Gold Rush.

"(It's) an opportunity for students to come to the center of campus and really launch the school year," McCorry Andalis said. "This pandemic has not been an easy time for all of us, we've learned a lot, and we are better and stronger than ever before."

Many of the events will also be focused on students mental and physical health.

As students head back to the classroom, more teachers assistants, and peer leaders have been hired to provide extra tutoring opportunities.

Safety is also a priority. While masks won't be enforced, they are encouraged. Covid-19 testing will continue and vaccine incentives will be provided.

UTEP will be hosting a vaccine clinic for its students and staff Monday through Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.