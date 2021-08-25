1 person critically injured in what El Paso police are calling a ‘criminal mischief’ incident

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after police responded to a 'criminal mischief' call in central El Paso early Wednesday morning.

It happened on the 2600 block of Fillmore Avenue.

Police dispatch told ABC-7 a person was reportedly smashing windows in the neighborhood.

A spokesman for the police department would not say how the person was injured. Police did say that one person has been arrested.

This is a developing story.