Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 5:50 AM

1 person critically injured in what El Paso police are calling a ‘criminal mischief’ incident

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after police responded to a 'criminal mischief' call in central El Paso early Wednesday morning.

It happened on the 2600 block of Fillmore Avenue.

Police dispatch told ABC-7 a person was reportedly smashing windows in the neighborhood.

A spokesman for the police department would not say how the person was injured. Police did say that one person has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC-7 for updates.

Crime / El Paso

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content