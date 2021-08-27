El Paso police officer fires weapon at suspect who opened fire during bar fight investigation; no injuries reported

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police officers responded to a bar fight early Friday morning on the east side, when shots rang out near the scene from an unknown suspect.

Police said one of the officers then fired their weapon once at the suspect, but did not hit them. Police said the suspect then fled.

This all happened just after 2 a.m. at Ciros Bar and Kitchen on the 1600 block of N. Zaragoza.

Police said no one was hurt in the fight or shooting. Police said multiple people were arrested on charges "ranging from traffic warrants, criminal warrants, and interfering with public duties of an officer."

Police did not specify how many people were arrested.

The department's Crimes Against Persons Unit and Internal Affairs Division are investigating the incident.