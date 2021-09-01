ABC-7 teams up with Albertsons to help El Pasoans Fighting Hunger with month-long donation drive

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas — The challenge continues for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger as the Borderland’s food bank continues to help thousands of El Pasoans who may be food insecure.

ABC-7 is partnering with the food bank and Albertsons to help EPFH raise funds to keep them going.

All throughout the month of September, people can make donations at the keypad when paying for groceries for at any Albertsons location.

For every $1 donated, EPFH can provide enough food for 7 meals for our community.

The donations made also help pay for transportations costs, updates to the food bank facilities, and of course to meet the demand as thousands of El Paso continue to flock to distributions sites more than a year and a half into the pandemic.

Last year the food bank distributed 139.7 million pounds of food across the Borderland. This year, 2021, within the first six months the food bank and its partner agencies have distributed 81 million pounds of food. The food bank went from 2.5 million pounds of food per month pre-pandemic to 14 million per month, ranking EPFH third in the food distribution across the country.

The food bank is also in dire need of volunteers as Texas National Guard troops have been recently pulled off from assisting with food distribution.

The lack of staff has also impacted distribution sites. EPFH has had to close and reduce hours for several sites making it more difficult for some to get to the food bank.

However, to hopefully help fill that gap EPFH is implementing a new distribution method -- and open-air market or mercado. The community centered concept helps reduce the stigma of receiving food assistance. People can check-in and shop for produce and shelf stable items.

The new hours and closures of the food bank are listed below. To learn more about volunteering or donating in addition to visiting their local Albertsons, can click here to do so.

New Hours and Closures:

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, 10AM -5PM, Mon. – Fri., 9541 Plaza Circle

West Distribution, 10AM – 3PM, Mon. – Fri., 5300 Doniphan*

*This site will be closed the weeks of August 30 – September 3 and Sept. 6 – Sept. 10

Nolan Richardson Recreation Center – CLOSED Effective August 4

Kelly Center for Hunger Relief, Tuesday – Friday 10am – 2pm, Saturday 9am – 2pm, 915 N. Florence St.

Holy Spirt Church, 14600 Horizon Blvd, Horizon, TX – CLOSED as Mega site as of August 9, 2021