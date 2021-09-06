El Paso Labor Day closures

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In observance of Labor Day, several city services and buildings in El Paso will be closed.

All City and State Covid testing and vaccination sites are closed. They will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The Greater El Paso Landfill will also be closed, but residential garbage and recycling collection will not be affected.

All City administrative offices will be closed as well.

Here's what else is CLOSED:

• City Museums and Public Libraries

• Recreation Centers, Senior Centers and Indoor Pools

• Municipal Court

• One Stop Shop

• WIC Centers

• Sun Metro will not run on Labor Day

Here's what is OPEN:

• El Paso Zoo – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

• Spray Parks – 10 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• Pavo Real and Grandview Outdoor Pool - Noon to 4 p.m