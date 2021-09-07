2 injured in east El Paso crash; Loop 375 North at Montana closed

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special traffic investigators with the El Paso Police Department responded to a serious crash late Monday night that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened just before midnight on Loop 375 near Iron Medics. The northbound lanes of Montana were closed off for investigators.

Emergency dispatchers tell ABC-7 one of the victims was seriously injured, and the other suffered minor injuries.

It's not clear what led up to the crash at this point.

No other information is available at this time.

