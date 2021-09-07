Skip to Content
2 injured in east El Paso crash; Loop 375 North at Montana closed

An El Paso police officer searches a vehicle involved in a serious crash on the east side.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special traffic investigators with the El Paso Police Department responded to a serious crash late Monday night that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened just before midnight on Loop 375 near Iron Medics. The northbound lanes of Montana were closed off for investigators.

Emergency dispatchers tell ABC-7 one of the victims was seriously injured, and the other suffered minor injuries.

It's not clear what led up to the crash at this point.

No other information is available at this time.

El Paso

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

