1 person hospitalized after Northeast El Paso stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said one person was hospitalized after being stabbed in the Northeast early Monday morning.

Police were called out to the 5200 block of Danny Drive just after 2:30 a.m.

Police have not said whether the victim is a man or a woman, and they also did not specify how severe their injuries are.

Police are still investigating what led up to the stabbing.

Stick with ABC-7 for updates.