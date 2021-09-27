1 person hospitalized after Northeast El Paso stabbing
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said one person was hospitalized after being stabbed in the Northeast early Monday morning.
Police were called out to the 5200 block of Danny Drive just after 2:30 a.m.
Police have not said whether the victim is a man or a woman, and they also did not specify how severe their injuries are.
Police are still investigating what led up to the stabbing.
Stick with ABC-7 for updates.
