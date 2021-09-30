El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after head-on crash with 18-wheeler

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was hospitalized after being involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler near Tornillo early Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said it was a head-on crash on I-10. The deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries. One other person was also hospitalized with minor injuries, but it's not clear if that was the 18-wheeler driver.

At this point it's unclear what caused the crash.

The Sheriff's Office said I-10 East is closed from the Tornillo exit to the Fabens exit. It's expected to clear at 8 a.m.

