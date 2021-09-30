Lightning strike ignites fire in far east El Paso neighborhood

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a large blaze in a far east El Paso neighborhood after lightning strike early Thursday morning.

The fire department said the blaze started after 3 a.m. near the intersections of Tierra Lorena and Tierra Karla. Crews were quickly able to put out the fire, but they did discover a damaged gas line. Texas gas crews were called out to the scene.

A spokesman for the fire department said no one was hurt.

ABC-7 viewers called the newsroom to say that the flames could be seen for miles.