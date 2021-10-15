1 man killed, another hurt in South-Central El Paso shooting

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department said a man was shot and killed, and another man was injured in South-Central El Paso early Friday morning.

It happened near the intersection Durazno and Copia just after midnight.

When our ABC-7 crew arrived, detectives had taped off the Cazadores Sports Bar and were investigating the scene.

Police said the victim who died was a man in his late 20s, possibly early 30s. The victim who was taken to the hospital was a man in his mid 30s. His condition is unknown at this time, according to police.

Police did not say if they have anyone in custody. They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 915-832-4400. You can also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers 566-8477.