Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 6:49 AM
Published 6:34 AM

US expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead

<i>Mark Lennihan/AP</i><br/>A federal appeals court has denied a request from a group of unvaccinated Maine health care workers seeking to block the state's coronavirus vaccine mandate on religious objections.
AP
Mark Lennihan/AP
A federal appeals court has denied a request from a group of unvaccinated Maine health care workers seeking to block the state's coronavirus vaccine mandate on religious objections.

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The move expands the U.S. government’s booster campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays. But there’s one more step: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must agree that even healthy young adults should get either a Pfizer or Moderna booster. Its scientific advisers are set to debate that later Friday. If the CDC agrees, tens of millions more Americans could have three doses of protection ahead of the new year.

Top Stories

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content