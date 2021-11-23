Good Morning America Anchor Michael Strahan part of next Blue Origin crew launching into space from Van Horn

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- Blue Origin announced its crew for its upcoming Dec. 9 flight into space.

Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan will be part of the six-person crew.

Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, who was the first American to fly to space, will also be part of the crew. Blue Origin said four paying customers will also fly into space.

Liftoff is set for 8 a.m. El Paso time from the company's launch site just north of Van Horn.