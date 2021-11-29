Skip to Content
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for Covid-19

DALLAS, Texas -- ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini reported Monday morning that Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, McCarthy will have to miss Thursday night's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Schefter tweeted that a source told him there could be up to eight more positive cases among the team.

According to ESPN, right tackle Terence Steele, and five other coaches are also out due to Covid-19 protocols.

ABC affiliate WFAA reports that McCarthy is vaccinated.

