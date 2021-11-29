Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for Covid-19

DALLAS, Texas -- ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini reported Monday morning that Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, McCarthy will have to miss Thursday night's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Schefter tweeted that a source told him there could be up to eight more positive cases among the team.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1465345880886853633

According to ESPN, right tackle Terence Steele, and five other coaches are also out due to Covid-19 protocols.

ABC affiliate WFAA reports that McCarthy is vaccinated.