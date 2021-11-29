Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for Covid-19
DALLAS, Texas -- ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini reported Monday morning that Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for Covid-19.
As a result, McCarthy will have to miss Thursday night's game against the New Orleans Saints.
Schefter tweeted that a source told him there could be up to eight more positive cases among the team.
According to ESPN, right tackle Terence Steele, and five other coaches are also out due to Covid-19 protocols.
ABC affiliate WFAA reports that McCarthy is vaccinated.
Another breakthrough case. The vaccines are working good.
More and more in the Medical Science field are praising natural immunity as the best overall defense. It couldn’t be more obvious that the all that mask/social distance nonsense was just that, nonsense. And now the Vax is losing credibility. Vax’ work for virus’ but they haven’t mad a good one yet for Covid.