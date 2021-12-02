Donate to Operation Noel to help keep a child warm this winter

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Operation Noel Telethon kicked off this Thursday in an effort to keep Borderland children warm this winter.

ABC-7 is proud to partner with Operation Noel, which provides winter coats to more than 20,000 children in the region whose families cannot afford them.

100 percent of your donations go toward buying new coats. There is no overhead, no office building and no staff. The telethon is all run by volunteers.

Each coach is $15.

You can donate online by going to Operation Noel's website, or by calling 915-444-1099.