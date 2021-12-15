UTEP Miners head to Albuquerque for first bowl game since 2014

EL PASO, Texas -- The UTEP Miners Football team is heading to Albuquerque Wednesday for its first bowl game in seven years.

The Miners will take on Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl. UTEP hasn't won a bowl game since 1967.

UTEP will leave El Paso at 7:30 a.m. as they get ready for their first bowl game since 2014. Buses will be parked outside the Larry K. Durham Center. Fans will be allowed to say goodbye to the team and wish them well.

During ABC-7 Xtra on Sunday, head coach Dana Dimel said winning a bowl game has been a goal of his since he signed on with UTEP.

"It just ends the season on such a positive note," he said. "We gain so much momentum...it was really high up on our priority list to do that we have that opportunity on Dec. 18."

Athletic Director Jim Senter is calling on all El Pasoans to make the close to 4 hour trip to support the team.

We want everyone associated with the Mountain West Conference to go 'wow, look at the Miners, look at the El Pasoans who traveled and came to support their team, look at the passion behind them," he said. "When we put three, four, five thousand fans in the stands there, we will have a significant presence that can help our team win the football game."

Kick off is Saturday at 12:15 p.m.

ABC-7 will be bringing you complete coverage from Albuquerque starting Thursday all the way through gameday.