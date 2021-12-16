Car crashes into lower valley home, 1 person killed

UPDATE: Police have cleared the scene of a deadly crash in the lower valley. ABC-7 spoke to neighbors who say they are used to cars speeding through the curved portion of the street where the crash occurred. One body was removed from the car. There are no other reports of injuries.

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say one person is dead after a car crashed into a lower valley home that is partially under construction.

It happened Thursday morning around 7:22 am. Police are investigating the crash.

Early reports indicate the crash happened at 7749 Wenda Way. That's an area south of North Loop and North Carolina drive.

No other information is available. This article will be updated as soon as we learn more details.