SUV dispute leaves man critically injured

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a dispute over an SUV left a man with critical injuries. Police say the dispute was between a 53-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man at the 200 block of Edgar road in the upper valley.

Investigators say the man and woman are related but did not reveal how the two are related. Investigators say the pair were arguing over the use of the vehicle. At some point, the man tried to open the door to the SUV and hit the woman who was driving. Police say that's when the driver accelerated. After some distance, the driver noticed the man laying on the street and returned to call for help.

Police say they are not releasing the names as the investigation is ongoing.