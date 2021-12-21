El Paso couple celebrates 80 years of marriage and counting

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso couple celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary Tuesday. George May is about to turn 103 next month and his wife Daisy is 96. They met at a church in Glen Rose, Texas.

“We had our first date when I was fourteen,” Daisy said. “And we didn't have another date for... probably a year or more.”

They got married in 1941. Daisy was 16 years old, George, 23.

As the family endured hardships, their family grew. They bought the El Paso home back in 1957.

George says the secret to a long marriage like theirs:

“Well, it's a lot of give and take, to expect to get anything, you have to give something,” he said.