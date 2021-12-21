El Paso police respond to serious crash near Zaragoza International Bridge

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police responded to a crash with serious injuries early Tuesday morning which is blocking portions of the roads near the Zaragoza International Bridge.

It happened at around 6:05 a.m. Police said all southbound traffic on Cesar Chavez and Americas will be shut down as they investigate the incident.

Police have not said how many people were hurt, and have not indicated what prompted the collision.

Special traffic investigators were called out.

