‘You need to get vaccinated’: El Paso health experts weigh on omicron variant

EL PASO, Texas -- Despite a slight decrease in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, two El Paso health experts tell ABC-7 it's still too early to know how the Omicron variant will impact the Borderland and agreed we could see a slight uptick in cases.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Ogechika Aloize with Sunset I.D. Care and Dr. Ed Michelson, chief of emergency medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso both stated one thing we know for sure about the Omicron variant is how quickly it spreads.

Both doctors say those who are at risk should consider getting that additional dose.

"The real question is, should I get boosted?," said Dr. Alozie "I can't answer that for everybody, because there's no blanket answer, but my answer for a 16 year old is different than a 65 year old."

"(It's) really important, (for) those who have not been vaccinated, you have no protection," said Dr. Michelson. "You need to get vaccinated, get started now."

Both Moderna and Pfizer released data showing that booster shoots of their vaccine do provide adequate protection when it comes to Omicron. ABC-7 asked if they recommend one vaccine specially, but both say it doesn't matter as long as you get one.

"I think both of the mRNA vaccines are good choices for getting boosted," Dr. Michelson said. "Some people will stick with the same vaccine that they have for their first and second shots. If you want to mix or match, that's fine. I think whichever one you can get is the one you need to get."

Both doctors said those who have Johnson and Johnson need an mRNA vaccine. "You really need to go get a second shot. Whatever that shot happens to be, pease get it to protect yourself," Dr. Alozie said.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, only 26 percent of El Pasoans who are fully vaccinated have opted to get the booster.

If you would like to register for a booster shot or any vaccine dose, click here.