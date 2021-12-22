El Paso woman re-indicted on capital murder after 4-year-old nephew dies

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police reindicted 31-year-old Jessica Nuñez on capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew on Thursday, Dec. 9.

The boy was found in a Lower Valley home with multiple life-threatening injuries in May. His injuries included damage to his brain, a collapsed lung and a lacerated liver.

Police say Nuñez was acting as a caregiver for the boy and his 5-year-old sister. The girl was also injured, but police say her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Back in June, a judge denied Nuñez's request to lower her bond.

Nuñez's lawyer argued that she has been diagnosed with mental health conditions including bipolar disorder