Stabbing in northeast El Paso leaves man seriously injured
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police said a man was injured in an overnight stabbing in northeast El Paso on Christmas Eve.
It happened on the 7000 block of O'Rourke around 1:35 a.m. Police officials said the initial call came in as an "unknown problem."
The 30-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, but is expected to survive, according to police officials.
Police dispatchers told ABC-7 two other areas are also under investigation, but no addresses were given.
No arrests have been made.
Another sticking in nitwit Stevie’s so safe El Paso.
Nothing says Christmas spirit in El Paso like a good ‘ol fashioned stabbing!
Sad, isn’t it? Hopefully this won’t be followed up with the usual fatal motorcycle death, car ramming a house fatality, and pedestrian walking into traffic death.
You forgot shootings nitwit.