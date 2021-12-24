Skip to Content
today at 5:14 AM
Stabbing in northeast El Paso leaves man seriously injured

El Paso Police respond to a stabbing on the 7000 block of O'Rourke Ln.
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police said a man was injured in an overnight stabbing in northeast El Paso on Christmas Eve.

It happened on the 7000 block of O'Rourke around 1:35 a.m. Police officials said the initial call came in as an "unknown problem."

The 30-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, but is expected to survive, according to police officials.

Police dispatchers told ABC-7 two other areas are also under investigation, but no addresses were given.

No arrests have been made.

