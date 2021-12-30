Four El Paso International Airport flights canceled Thursday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four flights departing from the El Paso International Airport were canceled early Thursday morning.

It comes as airline companies nationwide are dealing with massive numbers of travelers, and staffing shortages due to Covid cases among employees.

The canceled flights in El Paso are:

United Airlines (6139) to Houston at 5:45 a.m.

American Airlines (5898) to Phoenix at 8:05 a.m.

Allegiant Airlines (16) to Las Vegas at 9:58 a.m.

United Airlines (4777) to Houston at 11:44 a.m.

