WATCH: Small plane makes emergency Landing at Doniphan drive

After an emergency landing on Doniphan and Sunland Park, the plane was given a police escort off the road. pic.twitter.com/zikxzvFZHp — Dylan McKim KVIA ABC-7 (@DylMcK14) January 7, 2022

UPDATE: El Paso Fire department says a mechanical problem prevented fuel from reaching the plane's engine. An instructor and his student were on board. The pilot has been interviewed by El Paso police. The student has already left the area.

UPDATE: According to flightaware.com the plane took off from El Paso International airport at 12:43 p.m. and was last heard from at 1:43 p.m.

UPDATE: The small plane has been pulled off to a side gravel parking lot. The two people on board are safe and walking about. The streets appear to be back open for now.

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are reporting a small fixed-wing aircraft made an emergency landing at Doniphan dr. / Racetrack dr. No reported injuries. We'll update this story as we learn more. Both streets are closed.