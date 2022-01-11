It’s time to upgrade your mask as Omicron spreads, El Paso infectious disease expert says

EL PASO, Texas -- Local health experts are encouraging El Pasoans to upgrade their masks as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly.

The El Paso Department of Public health reported more than 11,400 active Covid-19 cases Tuesday morning.

Dr. Ogechika Alozie, infectious disease specialist with Sunset I.D. Care, said the Omicron variant of the virus is more transmissible adding that cloth masks are not going to cut it anymore.

"(Cloth masks) didn't cut it when we had (the) Delta (variant)," Dr. Alozie said.

Dr. Alozie said the best masks to be using are N95's, KN95's and KF94's.

While N95's aren't accessible to everyone, Dr. Alozie said surgical masks should suffice.

He said if you're using a surgical mask, make sure it fits properly by double looping it around your ears.

"Masks are important. Vaccination is even more important," Dr. Alozie said. "Vaccination is the foundational element of protection for kids, for teens, for adults and for the elderly. That's what forms the basis of it. We can talk about all the other stuff as a plus one."

To schedule your vaccine appointment, click here.