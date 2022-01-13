Skip to Content
Leader of Oath Keepers and 10 Others indicted for Seditious Conspiracy related to U.S. Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging 11 defendants with seditious conspiracy from crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday.

Founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 56, of Granbury, Texas and Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix, Arizona, are being charged for the first time in connection with events leading up to and including Jan. 6, according to the Department of Justice.

    2. And they won’t. There was no insurrection. Even these latest charges are fraudulent and it took the corrupt DOJ a full year to fabricate them. They knew they had to come up with something because all the evidence was leaning in the other direction so they made something up, as democrats are known to do.

