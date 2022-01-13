Leader of Oath Keepers and 10 Others indicted for Seditious Conspiracy related to U.S. Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging 11 defendants with seditious conspiracy from crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
The indictment was unsealed Thursday.
Founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 56, of Granbury, Texas and Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix, Arizona, are being charged for the first time in connection with events leading up to and including Jan. 6, according to the Department of Justice.
Comments
Get all the treasonous s.c.u.m. and give them some real prison time. So far, no one has received any jail time.
Wrong nitwit. Two protestors got 30 days for smoking pot in the Capitol. Your ilk.
And they won’t. There was no insurrection. Even these latest charges are fraudulent and it took the corrupt DOJ a full year to fabricate them. They knew they had to come up with something because all the evidence was leaning in the other direction so they made something up, as democrats are known to do.
A federal grand jury will indict a ham sandwich so no big deal. Innocent until proven guilty.