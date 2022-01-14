Driver killed after being struck by train in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A woman was killed after being struck by a train in northeast El Paso Thursday night.

It happened just before midnight near the intersection of Stan Roberts Sr. Ave. and Dyer St.

A police officer on scene told ABC-7 the woman ran a stop sign at a T-Intersection and instead of turning right or left, she drove straight onto the train tracks. The police officer said the woman's car got stuck, and was then hit by a train.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Police remain on scene.