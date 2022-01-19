El Paso Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying suspects who set off fire extinguishers

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying several juveniles following an act of vandalism at the county parking garage in downtown El Paso.

According to deputies, the juveniles broke fire extinguisher cases, took four extinguishers, and sprayed powder all over the parking garage.

First responders were called out to what was initially thought to be a fire.

The incident happened on Dec. 15 after 7 p.m.

According to investigators, the juveniles were last seen running from the parking lot towards Apodaca Bail Bonds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective E. Orozco at 538-2185.