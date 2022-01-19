Man shot at police station in El Paso’s Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said a man was shot in the leg early Thursday morning at one of its command stations.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at the Mission Valley Regional Command Center on 9011 Escobar Drive.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police did not specify if the man shot himself, or if he was shot by an officer.

A spokesman for the police department said no arrests have been made.

