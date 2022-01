BUDA, Texas – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who was abducted in Buda, Texas.

According to the alert, Hillary Salcedo was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and a red shirt.

The alert was sent just before 7:50 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect in the abduction was described as a Hispanic male with multiple tattoos on his shoulder.

If you have any information you are asked to call 911.