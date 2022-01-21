1 person killed in crash on I-10 East at Lee Trevino; all eastbound lanes closed
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police shut down all eastbound lanes of I-10 East at Lee Trevino early Friday morning as they investigate a deadly crash.
First responders said one person was killed in the single-car crash. It happened at around 2:30 a.m.
Special traffic investigators remain on scene. Expect major delays if this is part of your commute.
