EL PASO, Texas - Firefighters are working to contain a fire inside Crosby Elementary Sunday afternoon.

A fire official told an ABC-7 photographer on scene that the fire was spreading as of 5 p.m.

Thick black smoke could be seen coming out of the building.

School was not in session as the fire broke out, but there was no word if there was anyone inside.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.