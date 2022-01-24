WATCH: President Biden caught on hot mic calling reporter “What a stupid son of a b—-.”
Editors Note: The video clip contains profanity in audio and written form.
WASHINGTON -- Following a meeting on efforts to lower prices for families due to inflation, a hot mic caught President Biden using profanity aimed at a reporter's question.
Fox's Peter Doocy asked President Biden if inflation would be a liability in the midterms.
President Biden could be heard saying. "That's a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a b----."
The White House has not immediately commented on the incident.
