WATCH: President Biden caught on hot mic calling reporter “What a stupid son of a b—-.”

Editors Note: The video clip contains profanity in audio and written form.

WASHINGTON -- Following a meeting on efforts to lower prices for families due to inflation, a hot mic caught President Biden using profanity aimed at a reporter's question.

Fox's Peter Doocy asked President Biden if inflation would be a liability in the midterms.

President Biden could be heard saying. "That's a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a b----."

The White House has not immediately commented on the incident.