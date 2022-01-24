Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 4:50 PM

WATCH: President Biden caught on hot mic calling reporter “What a stupid son of a b—-.”

Editors Note: The video clip contains profanity in audio and written form.

WASHINGTON -- Following a meeting on efforts to lower prices for families due to inflation, a hot mic caught President Biden using profanity aimed at a reporter's question.

Fox's Peter Doocy asked President Biden if inflation would be a liability in the midterms.

President Biden could be heard saying. "That's a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a b----."

The White House has not immediately commented on the incident.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

Related Articles

Comments

26 Comments

      1. You can’t even list senile Joe’s accomplishments nitwit. We already know all his failures so no need to argue with morons like you since you will defend him and spin like a top.

Leave a Reply

Skip to content