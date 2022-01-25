Skip to Content
2 people hospitalized following gas leak at central El Paso apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a gas leak early Tuesday morning at a central El Paso apartment complex.

A spokesman for the Fire Department said crews were dispatched to 1801 Kentucky Street shortly after 1:30 a.m.

All residents were evacuated for a brief moment, but were allowed back inside once fire crews deemed the apartments to be safe.

ABC-7 has reached out to Texas Gas Services for more information. They did not immediately respond for comment.

