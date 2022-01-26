El Paso woman arrested after dog left tied in precarious position for over 10 hours

EL PASO, Texas – Police arrested a 56-year-old woman in connection to a case where a dog was left confined to a yard with an elastic cord around its neck, precariously propped on a box.

Investigators say the dog was in that position for over 10 hours. Police say the length of the cord was so short the dog would have choked had it stepped or fallen off.

Police arrested Lupe Amalia Rodriguez and booked her into the El Paso County Jail.

Two dogs were removed from the home and placed in the care of Law and Paws.