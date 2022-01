EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Catholic Diocese has scheduled a memorial mass to commemorate the 3,000 lives lost due to Covid-19 in El Paso.

The mass at St. Patrick Cathedral is set to begin at 11 a.m.

As of Jan. 30, there have been as many as 3,192 Covid-19 related deaths in El Paso, according to city-data.

Bishop Mark Seitz will preside over the mass.