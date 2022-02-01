El Paso Electric Contractor in critical condition after making contact with high-power line

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso Electric contractor was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after making contact with a high-power line, according to preliminary emergency reports.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in east El Paso near a business located at 13299 Gateway East.

According to El Paso Electric, the contractor was working on underground electric work. The 36-year-old man suffered burns due to an arc flash.

