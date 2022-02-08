Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are in!

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross and "American Horror Story" star Leslie Jordan revealed the 2022 Oscar nominees across all 23 competitive categories on Tuesday.

Leading the pack of nominees is "The Power of the Dog," which earned 12 nominations. Close behind was "Dune" with 10. "Belfast" and "West Side Story" tied with seven apiece and "King Richard" scored six nominations.

Check out the full list of 2022 Oscar nominees:

Best Supporting Actress:

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Best Costume Design

"Cruella"

"Dune"

"Cyrano"

"Nightmare Alley"

"West Side Story"

Best Sound

"Belfast"

"Dune"

"No Time to Die"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Best Original Score

"Don’t Look Up"

"Dune"

"Encanto"

"The Power of the Dog"

"Parallel Mothers"

Best Adapted Screenplay

"CODA"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"The Lost Daughter"

"The Power of the Dog"

Best Original Screenplay

"Belfast"

"Don’t Look Up"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Best Animated Short Film

"Affairs of the Art"

"Bestia"

"Boxballet"

"Robin Robin"

"The Windshield Wiper"

Best Live Action Short Film

"Ala Kachuu – Take and Run"

"The Dress"

"The Long Goodbye"

"On My Mind""Please Hold"

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Best Film Editing

"Don't Look Up"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"The Power of the Dog"

"Tick, Tick... Boom"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

"Coming 2 America"

"Cruella"

"Dune"

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

"House of Gucci"

Best Animated Feature Film

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" (King Richard)

"Dos Oruguitas" (Encanto)

"Down to Joy" (Belfast)

"No Time to Die" (No Time to Die)

"Somehow You Do" (Four Good Days)

Best Documentary Short Subject

"Audible"

"Lead Me Home"

"The Queen of Basketball"

"Three Songs for Benazir"

"When We Were Bullies"

Best Documentary Feature

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

"Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

"Writing with Fire"

Best Visual Effects

"Dune"

"Free Guy"

"No Time to Die"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Best Cinematography

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

"West Side Story"

Best Production Design

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

"West Side Story"

Best International Feature Film

"Drive My Car"

"Flee"

"The Hand of God"

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Best Actor

Javier Bardem – "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch – "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield – "Tick, Tick… BOOM!"

Will Smith – "King Richard"

Denzel Washington – "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain – "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman – "The Lost Daughter"

Penélope Cruz – "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman – "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart – "Spencer"

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – "Belfast"

Paul Thomas Anderson – "Licorice Pizza"

Jane Campion – "The Power of the Dog"

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – "Drive My Car"

Steven Spielberg – "West Side Story"

Best Picture