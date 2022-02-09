Skip to Content
2 El Pasoans arrested for trafficking cocaine in Mississippi

Cocaine seized by Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies in a truck driven by two El Pasoans.
Rankin County Sheriff's Department
Rankin County, MISSISSIPPI (KVIA) -- Two El Pasoans were arrested in Mississippi Tuesday after deputies discovered 29 pounds worth of cocaine in their pickup truck.

The Rankin County Sheriff's Department said Brenda Gutierrez, 42, and Gabriel Manuel Gutierrez, 43, were pulled over for a traffic violation.

Deputies became suspicious and searched the pickup truck. That's when they found the cocaine hidden in a secret compartment.

They were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking.

