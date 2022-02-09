City of El Paso seeking public’s input for art piece to commemorate Aug. 3rd Shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso wants to hear from you as it works on creating a new art installation to honor the victims of the August 3, 2019 shooting.

The art piece will be located at Ponder Park.

In the days following the shooting, a makeshift memorial was set up at the park to honor the victims.

The first of several meetings will be held at the following locations:

· February 9 at 6 p.m.

Eastside Senior Center

3200 Fierro Dr.

· February 16 at 6 p.m.

Marty Robbins Recreation Center

11620 Vista Del Sol

If you can't make it in person, you can join the meeting virtually by clicking here.

The city has hired artist Albert "Tino" Ortega to create the piece.