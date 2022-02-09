WATCH LIVE: Borderplex Alliance 2022 economic outlook
Editor's Note: The event is set to begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 4.
EL PASO, Texas – The Borderplex alliance will present its 2022 economic outlook at the El Paso Community Foundation room.
Speakers will include: Jon Barela, CEO Borderplex Alliance; Roberto Coronado, PhD, Senior Vice President in Charge of El Paso and San Antonio Branches, Senior Economist Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas; Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO, El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Comments
The economic outlook fir 2022 looks bad. 40 year high in inflation, Illegals taking our jobs, and not to mention the 25% poverty rate in El Paso.
25%? Really that high?