WATCH LIVE: Borderplex Alliance 2022 economic outlook

Editor's Note: The event is set to begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

EL PASO, Texas – The Borderplex alliance will present its 2022 economic outlook at the El Paso Community Foundation room.

Speakers will include: Jon Barela, CEO Borderplex Alliance; Roberto Coronado, PhD, Senior Vice President in Charge of El Paso and San Antonio Branches, Senior Economist Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas; Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO, El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.